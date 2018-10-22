ENTERTAINMENT

Lift from Thor: Hitchhiker gets picked up by Chris Hemsworth

Actor Chris Hemsworth picks up hitchhiker in Australia and takes him in a helicopter. This video was posted to Hemworth's Instagram account on October 21, 2018. (Instagram/Chris Hemsworth)

When American musician Scott Hildebrand decided to hitchhike in Australia, he didn't realize he would get a ride from Thor himself.

As Hildebrand waited on the side of the road, actor Chris Hemsworth and friend Luke Zocci were driving by and noticed the Chicago native looking for a lift.

They stopped to pick him up.

A surprised Hildebrand told the duo he just traveled from Mexico and was on his way to Byron Bay.

They then broke the news they were also on their way to the same location.

"Dude, that's crazy!" Hildebrand said.

It got even crazier when he realized they were flying there!

The three got into a helicopter and made their way to Byron.

Once back on land, Hemsworth told Hildebrand, "Alright, Scottie. Dream's over. Back to the normal hitchhiking."

Hemsworth posted the encounter on his Instagram account saying, "Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn't a serial killer which we were stoked about."
