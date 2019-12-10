Arts & Entertainment

Legendary Bachata band to play show in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Legendary Bachata band Aventura is going on their first U.S. tour in 10 years, and one of the show stops will be Houston.

Members Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos will be together again for the concert on Feb. 14, 2020 at Toyota Center.

Citi Cardmembers can get first dibs at a chance for tickets though the presale, which runs Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. through Dec. 11 at 10 p.m.

There will also be artist and live nation presales.

If you're not a cardmember, you can get tickets starting Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. You can go to a pre-queue page online, where you'll be assigned a random place in line.

Prices on the Toyota Center website start at $59.50 and go up to $500.
