Latin rock icons Maná to perform at Toyota Center tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Latin rock icons Maná will be in Houston Friday night, and it's not too late for you to see them.

Toyota Center still has tickets available for the show, which starts at 8 p.m.

Maná was originally only slated to play the one show Friday in Houston as part of their Rayando El Sol Tour, named after their single.


But Toyota Center announced back in March that the demand was so popular, it had to add a second show, which is set for Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

