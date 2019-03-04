Arts & Entertainment

Latin rock icons Maná to play 2nd show at Toyota Center due to demand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Maná will give Houston fans two rocking nights of live music at the Toyota Center instead of just one.

Maná was originally only slated to play the venue Sept. 6 as part of their Rayando El Sol Tour, named after their single.

But Toyota Center announced Monday that the demand was so popular, it had to add a second show, which is set for Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for the November show this Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are still available for the September concert.

