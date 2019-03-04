Latin rock icons Maná to play 2nd show at Toyota Center due to demand.

2ND SHOW ADDED: Due to popular demand, @manaoficial adds 2nd show at Toyota Center on November 8! Tickets on sale March 8 at 10am! https://t.co/Ms8SvZCEDh pic.twitter.com/i38oQrPQmd — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) March 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Maná will give Houston fans two rocking nights of live music at the Toyota Center instead of just one.Maná was originally only slated to play the venue Sept. 6 as part of their Rayando El Sol Tour, named after their single.But Toyota Center announced Monday that the demand was so popular, it had to add a second show, which is set for Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.Tickets will go on sale for the November show this Friday at 10 a.m.