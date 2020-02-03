It's time! Last 3 Houston rodeo concerts to be announced tomorrow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5366298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers

Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo

Excelling on the pitch is one thing, but saddling up as the RodeoHouston parade grand marshal is something that Kealia Ohai is prepared to do.

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the moment we've all been waiting for!RodeoHouston will announce its three Friday entertainers on Tuesday, Feb. 4, to top off this year's coveted concert lineup.The entertainers will be announced at three Houston-area high schools by rapper Bun B beginning at 7:45 a.m."I'm ready," posted a fan on the RodeoHouston's Instagram page.The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!Tuesday, March 3 - Country -Wednesday, March 4 - Country -Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop -Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBDSaturday, March 7 - Country -Sunday, March 8 - Norteno -Monday, March 9 - Country -Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop -Wednesday, March 11 - Country -Thursday, March 12 - Country -Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - TBDSaturday, March 14 - Country -Sunday, March 15 - Country -Monday, March 16 - Country -Tuesday, March 17 - Pop -Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop -Thursday, March 19 - Country -Friday, March 20 - EDM - TBDSaturday, March 21 - Country -Sunday, March 22 - Country -