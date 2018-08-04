ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lance Bass buying 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Brady Bunch" house in the San Fernando Valley has been sold to former pop star Lance Bass.

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES --
The "Brady Bunch" house in the San Fernando Valley has been sold to former pop star Lance Bass.

The NSYNC member will "buy buy buy" the landmark after his offer was accepted.

The iconic home is located on Dilling Street in Studio City and served as the exterior for "The Brady Bunch," which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

The asking price was nearly $2 million but no word on what it actually sold for.

Bass tweeted he's super excited to announce his offer was accepted Friday night.

"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!" Bass wrote


Maureen McCormick - also known as Marcia Brady - congratulated Bass and he replied she'd be his first dinner guest.



One of the other bidders for the home was "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Silver Scott, who offered his help to Bass renovating the property.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityreal estatecelebrity homestelevision
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Houston Lego artist grabs attention of JJ and Altuve
Tyler Perry speaking at Houston's Lakewood Church
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police searching for dad after 2 children stabbed to death
Murder suspect deeded home to woman because he was 'terminally ill'
Body found buried in garden in search for missing 3-year-old
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Man charged for throwing a dog out of moving vehicle
Tyler Perry speaking at Houston's Lakewood Church
Postal worker rescues teen from sex trafficking
Officers sprang into action to help choking baby
Show More
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Friends discover man missing from boat when they take selfie
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
More News