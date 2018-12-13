LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --Decorating has gone to extremes, and these over the top displays are highlighted on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight each year.
Homeowners deck it out for the $50,000 prize, but this year, they're opening a new heavyweight category. ABC13 cameras were there as we caught up with the host and crew shooting in La Marque.
They're in production for next year's season and looking to put Magical Winter Lights on the national stage.
Taniya Nayak is one of the show's co-hosts and in charge of judging. Inspired by Chinese culture, the creation by Yusi An is the largest lantern festival in the U.S., which takes everyone on an enchanted journey through eight themed sections.
"Some of them are 60 feet tall, but they're all lanterns. In my mind, I pictured lanterns and cute little things, but not here. This is a totally different ballgame," Nayak said.
"We've been watching the Great Christmas Light Fight in the past and we just thought, we never really decorated our house that way. But we are building a great light show. Will they ever film us? We're really just happy to be part of a great show that celebrates holidays and families," An explained.
From creativity to the Christmas spirit, there's just so many various factors that go into making these displays so amazing.
While the actual episode is only an hour, the time spent here to choreograph and capture these special moments far surpasses the show's run time.
If you want to see Magical Winter Lights on The Great Christmas Light Fight, you're going to have to wait a year. The episode will air on ABC13 in 2019.
In the meantime, you can check out Magical Winter Lights in person as it will be open through New Years Day.
