Kylie Jenner's new skin care line faces backlash before launch date

my secret to a fresh face... #kylieskin walnut face scrub. may 22 pic.twitter.com/MnKpNuJTV3 — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 14, 2019

Beauty icon and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is launching her first skin care line, and one particular product is already getting some harsh criticism.The walnut scrub from her new line, Kylie Skin, is facing criticism and receiving backlash from fans.She claims it's her "secret to a fresh face," but not everyone is convinced.Some people are slamming the product, saying walnut shells can be abrasive and cause micro-tears on the skin.Nonetheless, Kylie claims the product is safe for everyday use, and she uses it two to three times a week.The new line launches on May 22.