Arts & Entertainment

Kylie Jenner's new skin care line faces backlash before launch date

Beauty icon and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is launching her first skin care line, and one particular product is already getting some harsh criticism.

The walnut scrub from her new line, Kylie Skin, is facing criticism and receiving backlash from fans.



She claims it's her "secret to a fresh face," but not everyone is convinced.



Some people are slamming the product, saying walnut shells can be abrasive and cause micro-tears on the skin.

Nonetheless, Kylie claims the product is safe for everyday use, and she uses it two to three times a week.

The new line launches on May 22.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentskin carekylie jennerkardashian family
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News