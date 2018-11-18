ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kylie Jenner will be making a guest appearance at a Houston Ulta

Fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Jenner can stop by the Ulta Store at 5410 Richmond Avenue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
According to the 'Kylie Cosmetics' page on Twitter make-up icon, Kylie Jenner, will be stopping by an Ulta beauty store in Houston to promote her Christmas lip-kit launch.


