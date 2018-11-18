🚨HOUSTON🚨 @kyliejenner will be stopping by the Richmond Ave @ultabeauty store later today to say hi to our #KylieCosmetics customers... if you’re in town, head over to 5140 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX, 77056 💋 — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) November 18, 2018

#KISSMAS is here! Our lip sets, Lip Kit and super glitter glosses make the perfect holiday gifts or stocking stuffers! Set your alarms, Monday at 9am PST 👄 #Holiday18 pic.twitter.com/CZWEGBDeb3 — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) November 18, 2018

According to the 'Kylie Cosmetics' page on Twitter make-up icon, Kylie Jenner, will be stopping by an Ulta beauty store in Houston to promote her Christmas lip-kit launch.While there have been pop-up shops before for her cosmetics line, this will be the first time the products are available for purchase in store.Thousands of fans began lining up early hoping to catch a glimpse of Jenner at the Ulta Store at 5410 Richmond Avenue.