Kylie Jenner makes guest appearance at Houston Ulta store

While there have been pop-up shops for her cosmetic line before, this will be the first time the products are available for purchase in store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
According to the 'Kylie Cosmetics' page on Twitter make-up icon, Kylie Jenner, will be stopping by an Ulta beauty store in Houston to promote her Christmas lip-kit launch.


While there have been pop-up shops before for her cosmetics line, this will be the first time the products are available for purchase in store.

Thousands of fans began lining up early hoping to catch a glimpse of Jenner at the Ulta Store at 5410 Richmond Avenue.

Fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Jenner can stop by the Ulta Store at 5410 Richmond Avenue.

