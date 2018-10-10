ABC PRIMETIME

Leighton Meester, Taran Killam say kids ramp up the fun on ABC's 'Single Parents'

EMBED </>More Videos

Taran Killam and Leighton Meester talk about their new ABC show ''Single Parents.''

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The stars of ABC's new Wednesday Primetime comedy Single Parents say that the laughs never seem to stop.

Leighton Meester (Angie) and Taran Killam (Will) play the parents of elementary-aged kids who have found their "village" in other single parents in their children's class.

The obvious question is, will Angie and Will ever end up together?

"The show is called Single Parents, and the second we get together, we can't call it that anymore," Killam joked.

Ha! Meester and Killam compared their characters' relationship to When Harry Met Sally, but at the very beginning.

Meester and Killam say they couldn't have asked for better kids to play their on-camera children.


This week, Angie gets jealous when her son Graham asks Will to get a colonoscopy, so she decides to get one herself.

"Her son, the character Graham, finds out that there's a history of colon cancer in my family," Killam said of his character, "and he (Graham) is a bit of a worry wart, so he asks me to get one."

"And I'm jealous," Meester explained.

"She gets jealous of my colonoscopy so books one of her own," Killam said.

Don't miss this all-new episode of "Single Parents," airing tonight at 9:30/8:30c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC PrimetimeABC
ABC PRIMETIME
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
'A Million Little Things' takes on male breast cancer
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez wedding: Get the details
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated woman in AMAs history
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
P-6 Farms creates super-sized Astros corn maze for the fall
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Live Hurricane Michael coverage: Storm makes landfall as Cat. 4
Hurricane Michael: 'Hurricane of the worst kind'
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Police called on black man babysitting white children
HISD bus driver allegedly killed by husband on her way to work
Names of clergy accused of sexual abuse to be released
Accused killer of Missouri City poker player accepts plea deal
Show More
ASTROS v. RED SOX: ALCS tickets sell out within 3 minutes
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez wedding: Get the details
Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law creates custom-made gear
Son of limo owner charged following crash that killed 20 in NY
Mother demanding answers after disabled man dies in hot car
More News