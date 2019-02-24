Khloe Kardashian will not be our next 'Bachelorette' and she wants 'The Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss to stop hinting that she will be.The speculation comes after news surfaced earlier in the week that she broke up with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.Fleiss started tweeting about Khloe becoming 'The Bachelorette' shortly after news broke that Tristan cheated on her with her sister, Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods.Fleiss claims he's even been in contact with her mom Kris Jenner.Both Khloe and big sister Kim Kardashian-West have denied those claims.