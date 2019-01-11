ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Hart's comedy tour makes stop in Houston this weekend

Kevin Hart's comedy makes stop in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Comedian Kevin Hart is heading to Houston this weekend to perform at the Toyota Center.

The "Irresponsible" tour was originally set for October, but was postponed because of a scheduling conflict.

The show starts at 7 p.m., and there are still tickets available.

If you can't make the show, you can check out Hart's new movie "The Upside" with Bryan Cranston. The movie hits theaters Friday and is expected to rake in $10 million, according to box office estimates.

