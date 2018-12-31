ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars to celebrate end of 'Irresponsible' tour

EMBED </>More Videos

To celebrate the end of his "Irresponsible" tour, Kevin Hart surprised his crew with a little something extra: old school cars (Credit: Kevin Hart via Instagram)

To celebrate the end of his "Irresponsible" tour, Kevin Hart surprised his crew with a little something extra: old school cars.

"So the tour's over and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them," Hart, 39, said in a video posted on Instagram Saturday. "They had no idea what it was. I just surprised my whole team with old schools."

In the video, Hart walked around to show off the muscle cars he bought for each crew member. "I mean it when I say 'I love my team,''" Hart said.



"This tour has been amazing. I wouldn't be where I am today without my team. Love y'all.....We ride together we die together....Plastic Cup Boyz for Life!!!!!"

A few hours later, Hart posted that the men decided to form a club: the "Plastic Cup Boyz Car Club."

"...we are getting jackets and hats and gloves with no finger tips..."

It's reported that Hart's net worth is around $120 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritykevin hartclassic carsentertainmentgifts
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers a seizure mid-concert
Best ways to party on New Year's Eve in Houston
'Bird Box' sets new Netflix viewing record in its first week
Ariana Grande cancels show due to 'unforeseeable health reasons'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shot in the head found dead outside apartment
1 killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Beltway 8
Waitress says armed man asked her for ride to church
Armed man nabbed on way to fulfill 'prophecy' at church
What new Texas laws are in store for 2019?
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
Kid-friendly NYE celebrations to ring in 2019 before midnight
Your child's cold symptoms could be sign of something worse
Show More
Guatemalan family suing Universal Studios over English-only warning signs
Gov't shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid
College intern killed by escaped lion
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Houston police K9 injured during search for burglary suspects
More News