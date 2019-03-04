Arts & Entertainment

Keith Flint, singer of electronic band The Prodigy, dies at 49

EMBED <>More Videos

Keith Flint, lead singer of dance-electronic band The Prodigy, has been found dead at his home near London. He was 49.

LONDON -- Keith Flint, lead singer of dance-electronic band The Prodigy, has been found dead at his home near London. He was 49.

His death was confirmed Monday by the band in a statement. Essex Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.



Flint was the stage persona of the band, whose hits "Firestarter" and "Breathe" fused techno, breakbeat and acid house music.

The energetic frontman was also known for his distinctive look: black eyeliner and hair spiked into two horns.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsmusic
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know
'My heart sank:' Friend remembers teen killed in hit-and-run
Theodore the dog looking healthy, but still recovering
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident
Show More
Missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
Marshalls to launch online store
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
The 60: Live Mas! Man stuck in snow survives on Taco Bell sauce
More TOP STORIES News