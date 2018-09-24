ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston singer secures golden ticket to American Idol auditions in Hollywood

Savannah Adkins secured a golden ticket and will be heading to Hollywood to audition before the celebrity judges.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-year-old singer from Katy could just be the next American Idol!

Savannah Adkins secured a golden ticket and will be heading to Hollywood to audition before the celebrity judges next month.

"It's just, you can relate to anybody through music and I think it's so cool," Adkins said.

Adkins started performing about six years ago.

She now teaches guitar classes, performs around the local area, and attends HCC, where she's studying engineering.

"Music is always Plan A and Plan B, but you always have to have something other than that to fall back on if it doesn't work out," she explained.

You can follow Adkins and her music career here.

