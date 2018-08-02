ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Katy Perry makes house call for cancer patient

A little girl battling cancer got quite a surprise from Katy Perry. (KTRK)

When 8-year-old Grace Moores couldn't make it to Katy Perry's concert, social media helped bring the concert to her.

Although Moores has been battling a cancerous brain tumor for the last few months, she couldn't wait to attend Katy Perry's concert in Canada.

At the last minute, Grace was scheduled for surgery and couldn't make it to the pop singer's concert.

Moores' older sister tweeted about it, and after more than 20,000 retweets it eventually caught Katy Perry's attention.

On Wednesday, Perry surprised Moores and her family with a special performance at their home as the 8-year-old sang along.

Perry shared a video of her visit with all of her Instagram followers.
