american idol

Katy Perry appears to collapse as gas leak interrupts 'American Idol' auditions: VIDEO

NEW YORK -- The "American Idol" bus continues its journey to Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California, and Sunriver, Oregon, on an all-new episode on Sunday night!

An emergency in Sunriver, Oregon, results in a visit from local firefighters. A clip released by ABC ahead of the Sunday night airing shows the set being evacuated after the judges say they can smell gas. Once outside, Katy Perry is seen falling to the ground in front of a fire engine. The exact circumstances surrounding the fall were not disclosed, so it's not clear if Perry actually passed out.

In Savannah, the judges take to the streets as one Idol hopeful sings for her life, while the Philadelphia Eagles cheer team visits the Washington, D.C. auditions as one of their own goes in front of the judges.
american idol philadelphia eagles kyle tanguay

Kyle Tanguay and the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders on 'American Idol'


In Los Angeles, another hopeful unleashes her unique love for sardines with an original song during a must-see audition.

Plus, more heartfelt stories and extraordinary voices from across the nation are unveiled as singers vie for their spot in Hollywood.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.

"American Idol" airs Sunday night on ABC. Check your local listings.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabckaty perryamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' returns to ABC for season 3
Bobby Bones back as in-house mentor on 'American Idol'
Katy Perry says she's not inviting 'Idol' judges to her wedding
Silver Ticket winners announced in Houston Idol competition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reddick says he and other Astros are getting death threats
Man accused of raping 86-year-old grandmother in her home
Beautiful blue waves seen in Galveston
Woman gets 50 years for pimping out 16-year-old girl
Purse snatcher stalked victim from behind the wheel
Nancy Pelosi visits Port of Houston
Weekend traffic: How to get around Mardi Gras
Show More
Frosty night in Houston, even colder next week
Crane accident kills 1 at Bayport Terminal
Former Astros pitcher gets death threats over exposing scheme
Costco cracking down on food court access
Former Texan fighting to save athletes after twin's death
More TOP STORIES News