It was a Valentine's Day surprise that for sure made Katy Perry roar.A contradiction to Perry's 'Not like the movies' song, she got engaged to her boyfriend and actor Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day just like a movie!The singer posted a photograph of the couple on Instagram surrounded by heart-shaped balloons.The photo, captioned "Full Bloom" shows off her flower-shaped engagement ring.The Pirates of the Caribbean star also shared the photo with a simple caption - "Lifetimes."