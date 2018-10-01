ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West tweets about abolishing 13th amendment

Kanye West is stirring up a Twitter storm.

Kanye West is stirring up strong reactions after tweeting about abolishing the 13th amendment, which outlawed slavery.

The rapper tweeted about that, along with a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

"This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love."



West didn't offer any context at first, but he did later add some clarification, saying that "the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise, meaning it never ended. We are the solution that heals."

He continued, "not abolish but let's amend the 13th amendment. We apply everyone's opinions to our platform."



The 13th amendment reads: "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction" (emphasis ours)."

Some believe West was referring to the part of the amendment called the "exception clause," the portion of the amendment above in italics.

More than 33,000 people commented about the tweet, including actor Chris Evans, who slammed West for the remarks.



However, others appeared to take the rapper's side.



The comments came after West appeared on Saturday Night Live's season premiere.

As the show ended, West took the stage wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and made an unscripted pro-Trump speech after the credits rolled.

Videos of the speech circulated on social media.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he didn't watch the show - it's "no longer funny" and "is just a political ad for the Dems."

He added: "Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told 'no'), was great. He's leading the charge!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
