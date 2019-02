Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/X3g1iwXeJE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Rapper Kanye West made it a little more difficult to keep up with the Kardashians this Valentine's Day.West is known for his extravagant gifts, but this one may have topped them all.Kim Kardashian posted a video on her social media showing herself walking into a room filled with glass vases containing single red, white and pink roses.Among the flowers stood smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G causally playing the saxophone.