ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West says he'll teach class at Art Institute; school says not true

EMBED </>More Videos

Kanye West says he'll teach class at Art Institute

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Kanye West went on a bit of a tweet storm Sunday night, claiming that, among other things, he is going to be teaching a course at the Art Institute of Chicago, and the American Academy of Art.

The only problem is, the American Academy of Art said this is not true and the Art Institute gave a similar statement to several websites.


In another tweet Kanye said he'd be doing a Chicago Comedy Jam, and that he'd restore the Regal Theater.


It was not clear if Kanye was referring to the original Regal Theater in the city's Grand Boulevard neighborhood, which currently houses the Harold Washington Cultural Center, or the Avalon Regal Theater in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the entrepreneur who purchased the theater out of foreclosure in 2014 has been trying to raise money to restore it.

Kanye also tweeted that he would be putting a Yeezy office in Chicago, but offered no further details. Yeezy is the rapper's line of apparel and footwear.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkanye westtwittercelebrityrapperu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
'Dancing doctor' brings smiles to young patients
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek debuts new look!
Chris Harrison talks about $100M season of 'MILLIONAIRE'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Increasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico
Heavy rain causing street flooding in Dickinson
Homes and streets flooding in Texas City
Street flooding this afternoon for parts of our coastal counties
Suspect barricaded after person shot in Tomball neighborhood
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Suspect in custody after shots fired at California hospital
Show More
House guests who overstayed their welcome killed, police say
Clear Creek opens flood gates to prep for more rainfall
Baytown man pleads guilty to murdering 16-year-old girlfriend
The Galleria announces new retailers opening this fall
Man charged after body found in recycling bin in his bedroom
More News