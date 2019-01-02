ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child, People reports

EMBED </>More Videos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a fourth little one on the way, their second baby to be born via surrogate, People reports. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are about to have another little Kardashian to keep up with.

Less than a year after the birth of their third child, the superstars have another baby on the way, according to People. The magazine reported the news on Wednesday morning, adding that this will be their second child to be born via surrogate.

The baby will join big siblings North (born 2013), Saint (born 2015) and Chicago (born in Jan. 2018 via surrogate).



Chicago is the couple's biological child using a gestational carrier. Kardashian West said in 2017 that, after she suffered from placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, doctors advised her that she wouldn't be able to carry another child.

"I hated being pregnant," she told Elle Magazine last year. "But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

The reality TV star and beauty mogul also told the magazine at the time that four children would be her maximum.

"I don't think I could handle more than that," she said. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

Neither of the parents-to-be has officially announced the news on social media yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity babieskim kardashiankanye westkardashian familychildrenhollywood
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
Kate Upton gets candid about mission to lose baby weight
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
Activists say fatal shooting of girl similar to 2017 incident
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
11-year-old boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Show More
Wrong-way driver passed out in car on Hwy 59 arrested for DWI
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
TxDOT invites Texans to offer their input on rail projects
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
More News