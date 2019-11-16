Kanye and Kim Kardashian West spotted shopping at the Galleria

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West were seen strolling through the Galleria with their children alongside.
The fam decided to check out the Lego store as Kanye is seen by fans carrying what appears to be a bag full of fun for the little ones.
Kim was also spotted with one of her children ice skating in the mall's famous rink.
This sighting comes just hours after Kanye held an unannounced concert for inmates at the Harris County jail.
Kim also spent some time on Friday visiting with inmate Rodney Reed who was schedule to be executed Nov. 20th.
In a tweet, Kardashian West said she "had the honor of meeting Rodney Reed in person," and that she was with him when he received the news of the delay in his execution.
The Wests are in town for Kanye's highly promoted visit to Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church. Kanye is slated to speak with Osteen during a morning service and then later hold a "Sunday Service" performance in the evening.