Arts & Entertainment

K-pop boy band Seventeen coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready to dance, Houston! K-pop boy band Seventeen is making a stop in the Bayou City.

The popular South Korean boy group will be bringing its "Ode To You" tour to Houston on Jan. 15, though details on a venue were not immediately released.

The group is also making a stop in Dallas along with New Jersey, Chicago, L.A., San Jose and Seattle, according to a promotional flyer posted on the group's Twitter.



Texas "carats," which is the name Seventeen has given its fans, seem to be thrilled for the tour stops in the Lone Star State.

"Thank you for Dallas & Houston," said a Twitter user named @KpopInTexas.

Another called on Houston K-pop fans, saying "Houston, let's ride."

Mexico City is also listed as a stop on the tour. Ticket information is not yet available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertboy bandmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Galveston police release video of controversial arrest
Papa John's extends fundraiser for deputy's family to Friday
Ex-girlfriend presses authorities to arrest deputy murder suspect
Houston's mayoral candidates face-off in first debate
Woman with 2-month-old crashes during chase in Clear Lake
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Show More
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Fall front reaches Houston next week
THE 60: Beyonce, Solange's dad Mathew Knowles has breast cancer
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Woman sneaks into lion exhibit and starts dancing
More TOP STORIES News