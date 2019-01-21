ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake pops in on patients at San Antonio children's hospital

Justin Timberlake has pulled some sunshine from his pocket for the patients at a Texas children's hospital.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Timberlake took a break from his "Man of the Woods" tour to pop in and pose for pictures with the young patients at HCA Healthcare's Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio.

A video of the kids was widely shared all week, with many in their hospital beds as they danced to Timberlake's hit "Can't Stop The Feeling" with its refrain of "got some sunshine in my pocket." The kids held up signs that read "JT See me!" and on Friday afternoon JT obliged.

One girl in a picture with Timberlake held up a sign that read "JT saw me!"

The 37-year-old pop star recently resumed his tour after canceling several dates because of bruised vocal chords.
