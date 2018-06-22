SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet with Santa Fe ISD students one month after shooting

Santa Fe ISD students were all smiles meeting two of the funniest men to ever grace Comedy Central's TV lineup. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Students from Santa Fe ISD had a chance to rub elbows with two of the funniest men ever on cable TV.

On Friday, former 'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart and "Chappelle Show" comedian Dave Chappelle took time out of their trip to Houston to greet students.

Photos from Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's office show the jokesters taking time to chat and snap pictures with the students and deputies.

Some students wore Santa Fe Strong t-shirts, showing support for their town one month after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The comedic duo performed two shows at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Center on Thursday and Friday.

The pair were also expected to attend the The Big 3 basketball league's season kickoff in Houston.

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting
