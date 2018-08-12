ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Join the fun at MFAH tonight during their special Selena tribute

Take a look back at the life of Selena. (AP Photo/Blanca Charolet, Premier Postage via Hispanic PR Wire, HO)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Show us your best Selena!

Selena fans, here's your chance to pull out your inner Tejano singer for a chance to win two tickets to the Museum of Fine Arts "Selena" premiere.

All you have to do is share your most glamorous, Selena-inspired look on Instagram or Twitter before midnight Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Use the hashtag #SelenaAtMFAHFilms, or email your photo to webeditor@mfah.org. The winner will be announced Friday, Aug. 10.

There will also be a special performance by Selena's tribute artist Amanda Solis.

The showing will be on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online for $9.

WATCH: Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

