ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Veterans Day

HOUSTON --
As a city, Houston is proud to pay tribute to our men and women in the military by providing an annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration." In 2018 we celebrate the 100 year commemoration of the signing of the WWI Armistice and 100 years anniversary of Women in the Marines!

JOIN THE CELEBRATION:Sunday, November 11, 2018 - City Hall
901 Bagby St. Herman Square, Houston TX 77002
10AM: Health Fair
12:30PM: Parade of Heroes - Live Stream on ABC13.com
MORE INFO


EMBED More News Videos

Veterans Day 2018

Proud Sponsors of the Veterans Day Celebration


#HOUSTONSALUTES
Learn More Here
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentveterans dayHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the Ghost Photographer: Hollywood exec turned psychic
World's largest bounce house comes to Houston
Travel Watch: See why Minneapolis is the place to visit
Travel Watch: Your vacation to Denver awaits
More Arts & Entertainment