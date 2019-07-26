Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston

I know I did, and my favorite character of all was Screech Powers.
"People say, 'Oh, he doesn't like being called Screech.' I didn't write that. Whoever wrote that is an internet troll," actor Dustin Diamond explained.
Diamond now lives in southwest Florida, plays in a tribute band, and travels the country hosting events.
Friday, he is in Houston, getting ready to host a 90's themed pub crawl on Saturday. You can find tickets here.
"I've been doing this for 34, 35 years and I've been actually traveling the country doing stand-up alone for like 21 years," Diamond said.
But, Diamond's life hasn't been all jokes since the show ended 21 years ago.
He's been arrested multiple times and even released a sex tape, which he now claims showed a body double.
"Paris Hilton was rumored to have made 14 million off that," Diamond said. "My buddy went, 'Man, that's crazy. Where's the Screech tape? That's got to be worth at least a million.' I went, 'Hmmm....you know?'"
Diamond didn't make a million dollars off the tape. But he did get a lot of people wondering, what would Screech Powers be doing as an adult?
"Uh, pub crawls in Houston," Diamond laughed, adding, "I want to hear what happened in other people's experiences. Tell me a high school story that happened that was crazy that could have been on 'Saved by the Bell.'"
