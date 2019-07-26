Arts & Entertainment

Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you grew up in the 90's, you probably watched "Saved by the Bell" every Saturday morning.

I know I did, and my favorite character of all was Screech Powers.

"People say, 'Oh, he doesn't like being called Screech.' I didn't write that. Whoever wrote that is an internet troll," actor Dustin Diamond explained.

Diamond now lives in southwest Florida, plays in a tribute band, and travels the country hosting events.

Friday, he is in Houston, getting ready to host a 90's themed pub crawl on Saturday. You can find tickets here.

"I've been doing this for 34, 35 years and I've been actually traveling the country doing stand-up alone for like 21 years," Diamond said.

But, Diamond's life hasn't been all jokes since the show ended 21 years ago.

He's been arrested multiple times and even released a sex tape, which he now claims showed a body double.

"Paris Hilton was rumored to have made 14 million off that," Diamond said. "My buddy went, 'Man, that's crazy. Where's the Screech tape? That's got to be worth at least a million.' I went, 'Hmmm....you know?'"

Diamond didn't make a million dollars off the tape. But he did get a lot of people wondering, what would Screech Powers be doing as an adult?

"Uh, pub crawls in Houston," Diamond laughed, adding, "I want to hear what happened in other people's experiences. Tell me a high school story that happened that was crazy that could have been on 'Saved by the Bell.'"

SEE ALSO:
Zack Morris says he's up for a 'Saved by the Bell' reboot
EMBED More News Videos

Is this favorite 1990's show getting a reboot?



A look back at TV series 'Saved By the Bell'
EMBED More News Videos

10 things you didn't know about 'Saved By the Bell'



'Saved by the Bell'-themed pop-up diner opens
EMBED More News Videos

Calling all preppies! The "Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up diner has finally opened up shop in West Hollywood.



Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonbartelevisionalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News