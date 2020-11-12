american music awards

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma join 2020 American Music Awards lineup with collaboration performance

LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Lopez and Maluma join the star-studded lineup of performers for the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC later this month, producers announced Thursday.

The superstar duo will deliver a world premiere performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," a collaboration emphasizing "the undeniable crossover success of Latin music this year, as the show has also expanded categories in both Latin and Hip-Hop genres to match its overarching popularity," according to producers.

J.Lo is no stranger to the AMA stage -- she hosted in 2015 and returned in 2018 for her performance of "Limitless." 2020 marks Maluma's AMA debut.

BTS, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion will also take the stage to perform.

The performances will be an AMA first for Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion, who are both nominated in multiple categories this year, as is Bad Bunny.

Shawn Mendes will also give a world-premiere performance, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Roddy Rich and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music. Click here to see a full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists win at TheAMAs.com/Vote through Monday, Nov. 16.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showstelevisionamerican music awardsmusic newsjennifer lopezotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at 2020 AMAs
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Lizzo rocks tiny purse on American Music Awards red carpet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Procession for fallen HPD sergeant set for today
Man accused of killing sergeant part of gang: court records
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
Rep. Gene Wu files bill that would ban no-knock warrants in Texas
Vaccine experts express optimism in fight against COVID-19
Wake up with us! Here's today's top stories
5 US peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash: Officials
Show More
US COVID surge: Infections rise in 49 states
Houston musicians can get up to $5,000 through new fund
Large fire breaks out at recycling center
Speeding driver killed after slamming into back of tow truck
UH professor works to repel COVID-19 droplets from the air
More TOP STORIES News