Ice Cube- March 14 at the House of Blues

Pink- March 19 at the Toyota Center

Michael Buble- March 26 at the Toyota Center

Tesla - April 4 at House of Blues

Rolling Stones- April 28 at NRG Stadium

Dave Matthews Band- May 17 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

ZZ Top- May 18 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Ariana Grande- May 19 at the Toyota Center

Jimmy Buffet- June 1 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Hootie and the Blowfish- June 14 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Twenty One Pilots- June 18 at the Toyota Center

Jennifer Lopez - June 25 at the Toyota Center

Goo Goo Dolls and Train- June 28 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Queen and Adam Lambert- July 25 at the Toyota Center

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World- July 27 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Beck and Cage the Elephant- July 28 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Backstreet Boys- Aug. 31 at the Toyota Center

KISS- Sept. 9 at the Toyota Center

Carrie Underwood- Sept. 21 at the Toyota Center

Iron Maiden- Sept. 22 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Heart with Joan Jett- Aug. 22 at Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer- Nov. 2 at the Toyota Center

There's a concert for everyone in Houston this year! Among the most anticipated are Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Ariana Grande and Backstreet Boys.Here are the most anticipated concerts of 2019 in Houston:This list doesn't include the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo . You can see the full RodeoHouston lineup here.