JLo, Ice Cube and more: Most anticipated Houston concerts of 2019

There's a concert for everyone in Houston this year!

There's a concert for everyone in Houston this year! Among the most anticipated are Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Ariana Grande and Backstreet Boys.

Here are the most anticipated concerts of 2019 in Houston:
  • Ice Cube- March 14 at the House of Blues
  • Pink- March 19 at the Toyota Center
  • Michael Buble- March 26 at the Toyota Center
  • Tesla - April 4 at House of Blues
  • Rolling Stones- April 28 at NRG Stadium
  • Dave Matthews Band- May 17 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
  • ZZ Top- May 18 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
  • Ariana Grande- May 19 at the Toyota Center
  • Jimmy Buffet- June 1 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
  • Hootie and the Blowfish- June 14 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
  • Twenty One Pilots- June 18 at the Toyota Center
  • Jennifer Lopez - June 25 at the Toyota Center
  • Goo Goo Dolls and Train- June 28 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
  • Queen and Adam Lambert- July 25 at the Toyota Center
  • Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World- July 27 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
  • Beck and Cage the Elephant- July 28 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
  • Backstreet Boys- Aug. 31 at the Toyota Center
  • KISS- Sept. 9 at the Toyota Center
  • Carrie Underwood- Sept. 21 at the Toyota Center
  • Iron Maiden- Sept. 22 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
  • Heart with Joan Jett- Aug. 22 at Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
  • Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer- Nov. 2 at the Toyota Center


This list doesn't include the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo . You can see the full RodeoHouston lineup here.
