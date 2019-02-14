Here are the most anticipated concerts of 2019 in Houston:
- Ice Cube- March 14 at the House of Blues
- Pink- March 19 at the Toyota Center
- Michael Buble- March 26 at the Toyota Center
- Tesla - April 4 at House of Blues
- Rolling Stones- April 28 at NRG Stadium
- Dave Matthews Band- May 17 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- ZZ Top- May 18 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- Ariana Grande- May 19 at the Toyota Center
- Jimmy Buffet- June 1 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- Hootie and the Blowfish- June 14 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- Twenty One Pilots- June 18 at the Toyota Center
- Jennifer Lopez - June 25 at the Toyota Center
- Goo Goo Dolls and Train- June 28 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- Queen and Adam Lambert- July 25 at the Toyota Center
- Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World- July 27 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- Beck and Cage the Elephant- July 28 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- Backstreet Boys- Aug. 31 at the Toyota Center
- KISS- Sept. 9 at the Toyota Center
- Carrie Underwood- Sept. 21 at the Toyota Center
- Iron Maiden- Sept. 22 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- Heart with Joan Jett- Aug. 22 at Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
- Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer- Nov. 2 at the Toyota Center
This list doesn't include the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo . You can see the full RodeoHouston lineup here.