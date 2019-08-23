JH-Town Weekend 2019 kicks off: Celebs, comedy and softball

The third edition of Harden's JH-Town Weekend gets underway Friday night with a charity concert at the Revention Music Center. The bill has been kept secret so eager Harden fans get more incentive to buy in to the show.
Tickets for the concert are available here.
On Saturday, a comedy show at A.D. Players at The George Theater takes place, featuring comedians @WatchJazzy, King Keraun, Jess Hilarious and Billy Sorells. Tickets for this show are available here.
The weekend concludes Sunday at Schroeder Park on the University of Houston campus, where a celebrity softball game is taking place. Admission is free and doors open at 1 p.m.
And the game is expected to be star-filled. The celebs planned for the game include rappers Travis Scott, Meek Mill, YG, and 21 Savage, as well as athletes like boxers the Charlo Twins and Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson.
The softball game replaces the basketball component of past years. And, of course, the weekend has served as a birthday party for the former MVP, who turns 30 on Aug. 26.
All proceeds will go to 3TheHardenWay, which is Harden's charity organization.
There are other official nightclub events taking place during the weekend. You can find more information on JH-Town Weekend through its website.
