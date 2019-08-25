JH-Town Weekend 2019: Celebs, comedy and softball

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Between becoming a pro sports owner and reuniting with a former teammate, James Harden's summer is winding down the only way it has been since 2017.
The third edition of Harden's JH-Town Weekend began Friday night with a charity concert at the Revention Music Center. The lineup was kept secret, so eager Harden fans got more incentive to buy in to the show.
Artists such as Travis Scott and YG performed in front of thousands on Friday. Harden and newest Rocket Russell Westbrook took the stage and showed off some moves with YG, which made the rounds on social media.
On Saturday, Harden was at Tuffy Park and delivered more than 100 bikes to kids in the area. That wasn't the only giving Harden did on Saturday.
He also announced that he is donating over $240,000 to the city of Houston in order to renovate basketball courts in under-served areas that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Harden said with how much Houston has embraced him over the last eight years, it's easy to give back to the community.
The weekend concluded Sunday at Schroeder Park on the University of Houston campus, where a celebrity softball game took place.
And the game is expected to be star-filled. The celebs planned for the game included rappers Travis Scott, Meek Mill, YG, and 21 Savage, as well as athletes like boxers the Charlo Twins and Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson.
The softball game replaced the basketball component of past years. And, of course, the weekend served as a birthday party for the former MVP, who turns 30 on Aug. 26.
All proceeds will go to 3TheHardenWay, which is Harden's charity organization.
