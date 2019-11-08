Arts & Entertainment

Guitar owned by Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia to be auctioned

SAN FRANCISCO -- A guitar owned and played by The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia is going up for auction. Experts estimate the 'Alligator', a Fender Stratocaster, will go for between $250,000 and $400,000.

Garcia last used the instrument at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City in 1973.

Alligator is believed to have been given to Garcia in 1970 by Graham Nash in appreciation of Garcia's guitar work on Nash's solo album "Songs For Beginners."

The personal collection of more than 70 lots also includes additional guitars, paintings by Garcia, his large collection of comics, as well as his Hawaiian shirts.

A public exhibition in San Francisco will be held Friday through Sunday. The items will be in Los Angeles on December 5-9. The auction date is December 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscomusicauction
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge charged after allegedly spending campaign money on mortgage
Expect delays near the Galleria this weekend
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Grand Parkway tolls are about to cost you a little more
Travis Scott releases star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
Sunnier, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery at NW Houston home
Show More
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
Simone Biles stays in kennel for Abandon Animal Rescue fundraiser
Texas leads US in murders of trans women of color: report
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Man claims McDonald's sweet tea came with weed inside
More TOP STORIES News