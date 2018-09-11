Five words: Alex Trebek has a beard.
Yes. When the new season kicked off, the legendary host didn't have the fresh face we've grown accustomed to.
You wouldn't think facial hair would cause this much of a stir, but fans have a lot of feelings about his facial fuzz.
The news is leading Twitter's "What's happening" section.
Trebek even joked, wondering why fans are so surprised by it.
Love it or hate it, Jeopardy even put up a poll. "To beard, or not to beard: that is the question."
As of this writing, 68 percent have said yes, they like it. You still have six days to vote.
