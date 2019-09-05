jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' holds tryout in Houston where it has a new timeslot

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Jeopardy!" has been an audience favorite since it debuted 36 years ago.

And now, you'll be able to watch Alex Trebek on the country's top-rated quiz show airing on ABC13 at 11:30 a.m. weekdays.

"Oh, heck yeah," laughed Liane Le, who is trying out to be on the show. "I mean, he's so nice, he's obviously a fighter."

You might even run into some of your neighbors this season.

Dozens of applicants from across the state were invited to audition in southwest Houston.

"I love the challenge and it's something I've been wanting to do for a while," explained applicant Seepan Parseghian.

"I've always had an interest in trivia and I've always had a knack for trivia," said applicant Adam Perkins. "So why don't I go on TV, do this thing I like, that I love and I'm good at?"

One of the show's top earning contestants from all time came from a Houston audition.

Network engineer Josh Hill won seven games, totaling $163,721.

He'll be back to compete in this year's Tournament of Champions airing in November.

In a new video released by the "Jeopardy!" team, Alex Trebek he is looking forward to the show's upcoming 36th season.



What is going to help you win on ABC's "Jeopardy!" with Alex Trebek? Answer: these insider tips.



