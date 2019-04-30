Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' champ wins by $18 in close call

The streak continues for "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer.

On Monday night's episode, he survived his biggest close call on the show.

Going into the Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer was in the lead with $33,517. The contestant nearest to his total, Adam Levin, had $27,000.

The Final Jeopardy category was 'Organizations.'

The clue read: "The oldest of these business booster groups, formed in Marseille, in 1599, uses "de" instead of "of" in the name."

The correct response: "What is the Chamber of Commerce?"

Levin got it right - pushing his total to $53,999.

Holzhauer also responded correctly. He wagered $20,500, bringing his total to $54,017.

Holzhauer won his 18th game by just $18!

His total winnings are now $1,329,604.

Holzhauer only trails past champion Ken Jennings on the show's all-time, regular-play winnings list.

You can watch "Jeopardy!" weeknights on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentjeopardy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News