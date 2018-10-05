AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Who's performing at the American Music Awards? Jennifer Lopez to debut new song at AMAs

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Zedd and Cardi B are among the performers at this year's American Music Awards on ABC. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)

A big name is joining the lineup of American Music Awards performers: Jennifer Lopez.

The international superstar will debut a new song from her movie Second Act as part of the performance, the AMAs announced.

It was earlier announced that the line-up would include Camila Cabello. The "Havana" singer, who is nominated for five different categories, will perform a not-yet-announced song from "Camila," her first studio album.

Shawn Mendes will also take the stage with DJ-producer Zedd to perform a song from Mendes' self-titled third studio album. Mendes and Zedd are both nominees this year, Mendes for Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary and Zedd for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

To open the show, Taylor Swift will perform "I Did Something Bad" in her first performance at an award show in nearly three years.

Here's a full list of performers announced so far:

  • benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
  • Mariah Carey
  • Ciara featuring Missy Elliott
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Panic! At the Disco
  • Ella Mai
  • Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
  • Shawn Mendes with Zedd
  • Taylor Swift
  • Carrie Underwood


The show will also include a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Don't miss the American Music Awards live on ABC on Oct. 9, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m PT.
