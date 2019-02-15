ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in southern California

Sade Baderinwa has the details.

LOS ANGELES, California --
Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were on board a private jet that had to make an emergency landing Friday in southern California.

The plane lost a wheel during takeoff from LAX Friday morning.
A group of 12 women were on board, reportedly heading to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico as a surprise for Aniston's 50th birthday.

The flight was diverted to an airport in Ontario, California after having to circle for hours to burn off fuel so it could safely land.
