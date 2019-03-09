Arts & Entertainment

Jeffree Star makes special appearance at Ulta in Houston

Beauty guru Jeffree Star celebrated his collaboration with Morphe in the 'best city in Texas.'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Makeup lovers had the chance to meet the ultimate beauty guru Jeffree Star.

The meet and greet featuring YouTube sensation and makeup artist Jeffree Star took place at the Ulta on 1960 near 249.

Star, who is known for formerly being the most followed person on MySpace, will be promoting his makeup line with Morphe.



The Youtube star also shared a video of him hanging out with Houston jeweler Johnny Dang on Instagram.

Saturday's meet and greet will be from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

