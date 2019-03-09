Jeffree Star makes special appearance at Ulta in Houston

The meet and greet featuring YouTube sensation and makeup artist Jeffree Star took place at the Ulta on 1960 near 249.
Star, who is known for formerly being the most followed person on MySpace, will be promoting his makeup line with Morphe.
‘RAIN OR SHINE’: @JeffreeStar fans are pulling their umbrellas out while they wait outside @ultabeauty to meet him! #JeffreeStar #makeup #MorphexJeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/Zi7yrSKQyJ— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) March 9, 2019
The Youtube star also shared a video of him hanging out with Houston jeweler Johnny Dang on Instagram.
Saturday's meet and greet will be from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
