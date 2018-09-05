U.S. & WORLD

Jeff Goldblum shows off piano skills during London train station concert

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Jurassic World" star has been playing the piano since he was a child and hosts a weekly jazz review in Los Angeles.

LONDON --
Actor Jeff Goldblum delighted fans in London when he tickled the ivories during a concert at St. Pancras station Wednesday.

Goldblum planned the concert ahead of the Nov. 9 release of his debut album, "The Capitol Studios Sessions." The 14-track LP, recorded with Goldblum's longtime band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, features performances from Imelda May and Sarah Silverman.

The "Jurassic World" star has been playing the piano since he was a child and hosts a weekly jazz review in Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London for "Jurassic Park" anniversary

EMBED More News Videos

The 25-foot statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park," is meant to mark that film's 25th anniversary.

Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldenglandlive musicmusic newsfun stuffsubway
U.S. & WORLD
13-year-old wakes up to find naked man in her bedroom
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
Rutgers student dies at frat house
Attorney draws backlash over racist rant against Asians
Pressley poised to become MA's 1st black congresswoman
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Widow of workplace shooting victim sues employer for $25M
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Your song could be the new 'Don't Mess with Texas' theme
Prairie View A&M student killed in botched drug deal, police say
Ex-Pearland police sgt accused of invasive visual recording
13-year-old wakes up to find naked man in her bedroom
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
Show More
Hours-old baby dropped off at church in NE Houston
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
GoFundMe working to get $400,000 to homeless man
More News