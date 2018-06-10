ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jackson Odell, recurring character on 'The Goldbergs,' dead at 20, coroner confirms

EMBED </>More Videos

Recent celebrity and notable deaths (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles County coroner is investigating the death of actor Jackson Odell.

Lt. Rudy Molano said Sunday that the 20-year-old was found unresponsive Friday at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana.

Odell was in the 2011 film "Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer" and had a recurring role in the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" as Ari Caldwell. He also appeared in episodes of "Modern Family" and "Arrested Development."

Odell was also a singer-songwriter who had several songwriting credits on the soundtrack of the film "Forever My Girl," which came out earlier this year.

Molano said an autopsy should be completed within the next couple days.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsthe goldbergscelebrityfamous deathtelevisioninvestigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News