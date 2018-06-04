ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

J Lo spotted at Astros game with A Rod

EMBED </>More Videos

JLo watches Astros game from Crawford Boxes (KTRK)

Gina Larson
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Seeing celebrities at Houston sports events has become a recent trend. Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez was seen at Minute Maid Park Sunday night as the Astros lost to the Boston Red Sox 9-3.

Lopez posted a story on her Instagram account while sitting in the Crawford Boxes.

She was seen accompanying her partner Alex Rodriguez, 14x MLB All-Star and former World Series Champion who was broadcasting the game for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Lopez also posted a video of Rodriguez playing catch with J.D. Davis, a third basemen for the Astros.

The Astros split the series 2-2 with the Red Sox and currently sit at 37-24 on the season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsportsHouston AstrosBoston Red Soxminute maid parkjennifer lopezHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News