J Lo spotted at Astros game with A Rod

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Seeing celebrities at Houston sports events has become a recent trend. Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez was seen at Minute Maid Park Sunday night as the Astros lost to the Boston Red Sox 9-3.
Lopez posted a story on her Instagram account while sitting in the Crawford Boxes.
She was seen accompanying her partner Alex Rodriguez, 14x MLB All-Star and former World Series Champion who was broadcasting the game for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Lopez also posted a video of Rodriguez playing catch with J.D. Davis, a third basemen for the Astros.
The Astros split the series 2-2 with the Red Sox and currently sit at 37-24 on the season.