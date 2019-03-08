It's strong beer time: Munich's Starkbierzeit coming soon, a flight away from Houston

While the location is infamous for its annual beer-guzzling Oktoberfest celebrations each fall, this lesser known suds-forward event focuses on Munich's stronger variation, called Starkbier. To locals, Starkbierzeit translates to "strong beer time," and pubs and breweries throughout the region host an assortment of engagements connected to this celebratory brew.
And if you dig strong beers served in one-liter ceramic steins, called Keferloher, this party is for you. But don't be alarmed by the name; while "stark" refers to the strength of the beer, it's actually in reference to the number of solids it contains. It's also known as Flussiges Brot, or liquid bread.
Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between Houston and Munich. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked for the occasion.
Cheapest Munich flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Houston and Munich are if you leave on March 30 and return from Germany on April 3. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $615, roundtrip.
If you fly out of Houston on March 30 and return from Munich on April 6, SWISS can get you there and back for $637 roundtrip.
Top Munich hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Munich's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Wombat's Munich (Senefelderstrasse 1)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Wombat's Munich. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $21.
This friendly backpacker hostel is located close to Munich's central station, the Hauptbahnhof and Oktoberfest.
Bayerischer Hof Hotel (2-6 Promenadeplatz)
A pricier alternative is the Bayerischer Hof Hotel. The 4.8-star rated hotel has rooms currently set at $286/night.
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Munich's many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Schneider Brauhaus Munchen (Tal 7)
One of Munich's most popular restaurants is Schneider Brauhaus Munchen, which has an average of five stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Breakfast in Munich: a steaming bowl of white sausages, a basket of pretzels and beer. This spot specializes in wheat beers," wrote visitor Rich.
Hofbrauhaus (Platzl 9)
If you're looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Hofbrauhaus, with 4.3 stars from 88 reviews.
One of Munich's oldest breweries, the main dining hall features tables engraved with initials dating back to 1897. Order a liter of Hofbrau original beer and a brotzeiten plate of cheese, meat, bread and pickles to share.
"Hofbrauhaus cannot be missed while in Munich. The food was to die for and the beer was even better. The music was lively and the entire experience was a great time," wrote Marina.
Top Munich attractions
Munich is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are a couple of popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Marienplatz (Marienplatz 1)
First up is Marienplatz, with 4.5 stars from 124 reviews.
Marienplatz is a bustling square located in the center of Munich, and is characterized by the Gothic-style New City Hall on the square's north side. Visitors flock to Marienplatz to see the Glockenspiel in the New City Hall come alive: every day at a specified hour, the sculpted characters re-enact two stories from the 16th century.
The Englischer Garten (Munich)
Finally, spend some time at The Englischer Garten, with 4.5 stars from 73 reviews on SkyScanner.
"The Englischer Garten (English Garden) is Munich's largest city park, covering over 910 acres of lush landscaped parks, streams and lakes," wrote visitor Mike.
