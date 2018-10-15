ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Ariana Grande, 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson end engagement

EMBED </>More Videos

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 15, 2018.

The Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson love story has ended.

The singer and "Saturday Night Live" comedian confirmed their engagement in June, just a few weeks after they started dating.

A source tells CNN they're now calling off the wedding.

The pair met while Grande was hosting "SNL" in 2014.

They made things official after she broke up with late rapper Mac Miller.
EMBED More News Videos

Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 7, 2018.



Davidson and Grande recently bought a home together. Grande named a song after him on her latest album.

A Grande source told People magazine that their relationship "was way too much too soon" and that the breakup is "not shocking to anyone."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentengagementcelebritycelebrity engagementsariana grande
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Rules
Photo shoot of baby sleep after a 'long day at work' goes viral
Drakes opens up about rap beef with Kanye West and Pusha T
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
COLDER WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through
Front seems to swallow downtown Houston
Drive with caution as fall front arrives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
Suspect charged in attempted kidnapping of teen outside library
Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in SE Houston
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Show More
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Mom who couldn't swim pulled from sinking car by witness
Luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston
Woman throws 1-year-old to the ground in tantrum over beer
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $654M
More News