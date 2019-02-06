OSCARS

It's official: 2019 Oscars will have no host

EMBED </>More Videos

For the first time in three decades, there will not be a host for the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Weeks after reports that the Oscars would go without a host, the Academy has made it official.

ABC Entertainment PR and an Academy spokesperson both confirmed the decision to ABC News.

Instead, the ceremony will be guided by a series of high-profile presenters. The first batch, announced earlier this week, includes Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Fey and Chris Evans.

SEE ALSO: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know

Kevin Hart was initially announced as this year's host on Dec. 4, but his status quickly came into question as years-old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. Hart quit the gig, saying he had already apologized for his past language.

RELATED: Kevin Hart says definitively that he will not host the Oscars this year

After speculation that he might return to host, Hart appeared on Good Morning America, saying definitively that he is not hosting this year and is done talking about the controversy.

The last time the show went host-less was 30 years ago. The 1989 ceremony still featured performances and comedic bits, including a routine from legendary comedian Billy Crystal.


Crystal, as it turned out, would go on to host the show the following year and to eventually become one of the ceremony's most beloved hosts.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarskevin hartmoviesacademy awards
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Stars come out for the Oscars nominee luncheon
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Liam Neeson admits to planning racist revenge attack
Houston band 'Hold on Hollywood' making name for itself
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Top food and drink events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man admits he shot son in leg in Highlands, deputies say
HPD officer crashes transporting woman and 2 juveniles to jail
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
Teens with weapons accused of rushing grandmother in car
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
How you can get hired if you have a criminal record
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Show More
WHAT A CATCH! North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish
Joshua Trump goes viral after falling asleep at SOTU
Backstreet Boys score first No.1 album in nearly 20 years
Young woman's body found bound in suitcase alongside road
Buc-ee's sued in Alabama over gas price dispute
More News