Arts & Entertainment

Intriguing food and drink events in Houston this weekend

Photo: Helena Yankovska/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From an open house cocktail hour to a chili cook-off, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Classic Cocktails - Open House





Stop by the Stork Club on Friday night for a throwback 50s party. Snack on appetizers and sip on cocktails while you meet with other people from the community. Andalusia Whiskey Company will be mixing up the libations. Come and go as you please.

When: Friday, March 29, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Stork Club (Atkins' House), 8877 Cardwell Drive.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Onion Creek 10th Annual H-Town Chili Throwdown





Do you like chili? Music? Smack talk? Dig out your family's secret chili recipe and head down to Onion Creek Coffee House, Bar and Lounge on Saturday afternoon to see if your chili can stack up against the rest of Houston.

Don't have a recipe you want to enter? Just show up, listen to good music, make some new friends, taste all the delicious concoctions and vote on the flavor you like best.

When: Saturday, March 30, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Onion Creek Coffee House, Bar and Lounge, 3106 White Oak Drive.

Admission: $10-25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

$74 Mystery Dinner Theater Package for Two





Take advantage of this sizable discount that will gain you entry to a three-course murder mystery meal. Choose between braised boneless short ribs, herb-crusted chicken breast or vegetarian tagliatelle genovese for your main course, all while trying to solve the mystery unfolding around you.

Where: 2400 W. Loop South, Great Uptown

Price: $74 (43 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhoodline
TOP STORIES
Firefighters ask judge to end Prop B legal battles
Sandy Hook moms bring safety summit to help Santa Fe victims
Convicted felon hired as a Ft. Bend Co. deputy constable
I-10 trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend
Houston Humane Society receives dozens of Rottweiler mix dogs
San Jacinto Day festival canceled after TC facility fire
Supreme Court blocks 'Texas 7' gang member's execution
Show More
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Houston
Harris Co. judge runs her courtroom a little differently
CRUSH CITY: Astros' bats wake up in opening day win
Cici's Pizza challenges you to eat 28-inch pizza to win $500
Mom lets 12-year-old son drive car on Gulf Freeway
More TOP STORIES News