Intriguing food and drink events in Houston this weekend

Classic Cocktails - Open House

Onion Creek 10th Annual H-Town Chili Throwdown

$74 Mystery Dinner Theater Package for Two

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From an open house cocktail hour to a chili cook-off, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Stop by the Stork Club on Friday night for a throwback 50s party. Snack on appetizers and sip on cocktails while you meet with other people from the community. Andalusia Whiskey Company will be mixing up the libations. Come and go as you please.Friday, March 29, 5-7:30 p.m.Stork Club (Atkins' House), 8877 Cardwell Drive.$20Do you like chili? Music? Smack talk? Dig out your family's secret chili recipe and head down to Onion Creek Coffee House, Bar and Lounge on Saturday afternoon to see if your chili can stack up against the rest of Houston.Don't have a recipe you want to enter? Just show up, listen to good music, make some new friends, taste all the delicious concoctions and vote on the flavor you like best.Saturday, March 30, 12-5 p.m.Onion Creek Coffee House, Bar and Lounge, 3106 White Oak Drive.$10-25Take advantage of this sizable discount that will gain you entry to a three-course murder mystery meal. Choose between braised boneless short ribs, herb-crusted chicken breast or vegetarian tagliatelle genovese for your main course, all while trying to solve the mystery unfolding around you.2400 W. Loop South, Great Uptown$74 (43 percent discount off regular price)---