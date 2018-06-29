ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars return to Houston's Arena Theatre in November

What are you doing in November? INTOCABLE is coming to Houston! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the nation's most recognized Tejano groups, INTOCABLE, is coming to Houston in November.

The Highway Tour will hit the Arena Theatre on November 17. We found tickets starting at $45 on Ticketmaster.

The band from Zapata, Texas, has built a major following over the last two decades. The group is known for its blend of Tejano conjunto music and Norteño folk rhythms with pop and rock sounds.

The album "Highway" produced six popular singles and earned the group a Latin Grammy nomination and an Icon Award.
