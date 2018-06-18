ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Indoor play park GlowZone is now open in northwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

New indoor GlowZone has many fun activities (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new interactive entertainment center has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 13150 Breton Ridge St. in Willowbrook, this is the first GlowZone in Houston, with five other U.S. outposts.

The family-friendly indoor play park features a variety of options for fun, including an electric go-kart track, miniature golf, rock climbing, a laser maze and an arcade room filled with the latest video games. Enjoy heights? Traverse planks and nets from 20 feet in the air on the ropes course with zipline.

There are also themed rooms for private parties and a zone designed just for younger kids.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it three stars.

Easy S., who reviewed the new spot on June 3, said, "A bit pricey, but I brought my children here ages 12 and 14 and they enjoyed it. They got hungry at 9 p.m. and the kitchen was closed."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. GlowZone is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News